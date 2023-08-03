SOFTS-Raw sugar, coffee, cocoa fall on macroeconomic concerns

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Thursday as the market consolidated recent gains and came under pressure from macroeconomic concerns, while cocoa and arabica coffee also fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 1.5% at 23.83 cents per lb at 1537 GMT.

* Dealers said the sugar market was still digesting the news that the U.S. government’s credit rating has been downgraded by Fitch from AAA to AA+.

* In terms of supply, they noted benign or improving weather conditions in Brazil, India, Thailand, China and even Europe for now, though that can always change quickly, they warned.

* At the same time demand appears solid, they said, pointing to strength in white sugar futures which they believe indicates raw futures are, on balance, likely to rise near term.

* October white sugar LSUc1 was steady at $697.50 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.6% to 2,674 pounds per metric ton, having hit a fresh 46-year high on Wednesday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.8% to $3,488 a metric ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 last week.

* Dealers noted the discount for nearby September cocoa futures versus December LCC1=R is widening, indicating improved near-term supply availability.

* Still, cocoa remains supported overall by fears the current longstanding market deficit has further to run.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.2% to $1.6475 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 slipped 1.1% to $2,646 a metric ton.

* Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged up from a week earlier, traders said, following a rise in global prices and amid weak export estimates for the top robusta producer.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton)

