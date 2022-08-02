Commodities
SBUX

SOFTS-Raw sugar closes up after plumbing 1-year low, coffee down

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday after plumbing a one-year low in the prior session, as speculators resisted taking on new short positions despite downbeat sentiment in wider financial markets. [MKTS/GLOB] [O/R] [GRA/]

Updates with additional comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday after plumbing a one-year low in the prior session, as speculators resisted taking on new short positions despite downbeat sentiment in wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBO/RGRA/

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.09 cent, or 0.5%, at 17.69 cents per lb after hitting a one-year low of 17.20 on Monday.

* Dealers said speculators are likely 50,000-60,000 lots net short and while they could sell a bit more, they have overall been reluctant to build large short positions over the past few years.

* Their net shorts peaked at 78,000 lots in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they noted.

* Vietnam imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating from Thailand for a period of four years.

* Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar exporter.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.80, or 0.3%, at $522.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled 3.3 cents, or 1.5%, lower at $2.099 per lb​​​​, having hit a one-week low of $2.0590/lb.

* Dealers said arabica is under pressure partly because index funds, which are passive net long investors, are rolling positions from September to December.

* This involves selling September and buying December futures - weakening the premium for September over December coffee and sending a signal to the wider market that nearby supply tightness is easing.

* The funds should be finished rolling by Wednesday, dealers noted, adding they expect the premium will tighten again after that.

* Worries about demand have also pressured prices.

* Starbucks SBUX.O missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, as business in China took a hit due to renewed lockdowns.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $4, or 0.2%, at $2,027 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose $1 to $2,340 a tonne.

* Below-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions were not hindering the development of the next October-to-March main crop, as the soil moisture content was high from previous rainfall.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.3% to 1,734 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, David Holmes and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular