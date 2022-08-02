SOFTS-Raw sugar closes up after plumbing 1-year low, coffee down
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday after plumbing a one-year low in the prior session, as speculators resisted taking on new short positions despite downbeat sentiment in wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBO/RGRA/
SUGAR
* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.09 cent, or 0.5%, at 17.69 cents per lb after hitting a one-year low of 17.20 on Monday.
* Dealers said speculators are likely 50,000-60,000 lots net short and while they could sell a bit more, they have overall been reluctant to build large short positions over the past few years.
* Their net shorts peaked at 78,000 lots in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they noted.
* Vietnam imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating from Thailand for a period of four years.
* Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar exporter.
* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.80, or 0.3%, at $522.10 a tonne.
COFFEE
* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled 3.3 cents, or 1.5%, lower at $2.099 per lb, having hit a one-week low of $2.0590/lb.
* Dealers said arabica is under pressure partly because index funds, which are passive net long investors, are rolling positions from September to December.
* This involves selling September and buying December futures - weakening the premium for September over December coffee and sending a signal to the wider market that nearby supply tightness is easing.
* The funds should be finished rolling by Wednesday, dealers noted, adding they expect the premium will tighten again after that.
* Worries about demand have also pressured prices.
* Starbucks SBUX.O missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, as business in China took a hit due to renewed lockdowns.
* September robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $4, or 0.2%, at $2,027 a tonne.
COCOA
* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose $1 to $2,340 a tonne.
* Below-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions were not hindering the development of the next October-to-March main crop, as the soil moisture content was high from previous rainfall.
* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.3% to 1,734 pounds per tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, David Holmes and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
