SOFTS-Raw sugar closes little changed, posts 8.7% gain in the week

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed stable on Friday on ICE exchange after hitting their highest prices in 11-1/2 years in the previous session, while coffee fell.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1was little changed as it expired on Friday at 26.99 cents per lb. The contract gained 8.7% in the week.

* Dealers said the market is due for a correction near-term given the overall negative macro-economic environment for commodities.

* Chinese trader COFCO delivered 900,000 tonnes of raw sugar to ICE on the expiry of the May contract, with almost all of the volume delivered.

* Sugar has been boosted of late by lower than expected output in India, Thailand, China and the European Union, while the upcoming harvest in top producer Brazil has been slowed by rains.

* Also, producers and experts have reduced by 10% their output expectations for the current sugar harvest in Mexico following a months-long drought.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.50, or 1.2%, to $711.60 a tonne, but it gained 5.2% in the week.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $4, or 0.2%, at $2,409 a tonne after peaking on Wednesday at $2,489, its highest in nearly 12 years. The contract gained 1% in the week.

* Coffee export prices in top robusta producer Vietnam extended their discount to ICE futures this week despite farmers having next to nothing left to sell, with traders saying prices are now excessively high.

* The robusta harvests in Indonesia and Brazil are also just beginning to gather pace.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell settled up $4, or 0.2%, at $2,409 a tonne.

* Colombia's coffee-growers' federation has elected a new director as the group grapples with trying to increase output, reduce production costs and maintain its beans' international profile.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 9 pounds, or 0.4%, to 2,213 pounds per tonne​​. It lost 3% in the week.

* Cadbury chocolate maker MondelezMDLZ.O expects 2023 organic revenue growth of over 10% on steady demand for its chocolates and biscuits despite price hikes.

* July New York cocoa CCc2rose$13, or 0.4%, to $2,937 a tonne.

