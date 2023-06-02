SOFTS-Raw sugar closes down, loses 2.5% in the week

Includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed down on Friday, falling to the lowest price in 1-1/2 months amid improvement in the flow of the sweetener from top producer Brazil. Coffee also fell.

* Top producer Brazil exported 2.47 million tonnes of sugar in May versus just 1.57 million a year ago, even amid the peak of the Brazilian soy export season, a sign that port operators are dealing well so far with the record or near-record crops of grains and sugar this year.

* Rains in Brazil are expected to ease, allowing the harvest to progress, while there have been some pre-monsoon rains in India and some monsoon rains in Thailand, easing concerns linked to El Nino weather pattern.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.00, or 0.6%, to $686.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* Top producer Brazil exported 141,085 tonnes of green coffee in May, down from 142,467 tonnes a year ago.

* ICE-certified stocks fell to 583,518 bags at last count, down from 1.06 million bags a year ago.

* Stocks are low enough that investors holding short positions could be forced to buy back their positions, an analyst said.

* Coffee exports from central America's largest washed arabica producer Honduras jumped 79% in May.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $30, or 1.2%, to $2,575 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 was little changed at 2,341 pounds per tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization has widened its deficit forecast for the 2022/23 season to 142,000 tonnes.

* "The higher deficit is likely to push global stocks down to 1.63 million tonnes by the end of the crop year. The last time the stocks-to-grinding ratio was any lower was 38 years ago," said Commerzbank in a note.

* "The cocoa price remains well supported against this backdrop," it added.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose $18, or 0.6%, to $3,026 a tonne.

