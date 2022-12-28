Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar closes down; arabica coffee jumps 4%

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

December 28, 2022 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, with prices remaining well below last week's multi-year highs, while arabica coffee prices rose sharply.

SUGAR

* Dealers said the outlook for India's sugar production remained a major focus, with some talk of potential downward revisions driven by reports of a sharp decline in yields in Maharashtra.

* March white sugar LSUc1 settled down $16.40, or 2.9%, at $555.70 a tonne, adjusting to losses in the New York-based raws markets on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 6.4 cents, or 3.8%, at $1.7315 per lb, having hit the highest price since Nov. 7 at $1.7495/lb.

* Dealers said the market was working towards the upper end of this month's range for the March contract of $1.5455 to $1.7435, with the downward slide since February appearing to have run out of steam.

* ICE certified coffee stocks rose to 797,755 bags on Dec. 28, a five-month peak. There were 257,153 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $6, or 0.3%, at $1,869 a tonne, largely reflecting losses in the arabica market on Tuesday when the robusta market was shut.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​settled up 8 pounds, or 0.4%, to 2,073 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concerns that dry weather could reduce the size of the 2022/23 mid-crop in top producer Ivory Coast.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell $12, or 0.5%, to $2,621 a tonne.

