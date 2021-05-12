Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar closes down after hitting 2-1/2-month high; coffee retreats

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Wednesday, retreating from an early rise to the highest in 2-1/2 months on a boost from soaring ethanol prices and market concerns about the cane crop in top producer Brazil. Arabica coffee sliped from recent highs.

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.26 cent, or 1.4%, at 17.84 cents per lb, having earlier hit its highest since late February at 18.25 cents/lb, a contract high.

* Rabobank expects the July and October raw sugar contracts to trade between 15.5-18.5 cents per lb due mostly to soaring ethanol prices in Brazil, which tend to tempt mills to divert more cane to ethanol production rather than sugar.

* It cautioned, however: "As most of the (Brazilian) sugar is committed (for sale) already, ethanol prices will need to rise considerably more in order to claw a larger share of cane."

* Brazil's sugar production fell 25% late in April compared with a year earlier to 1.51 million tonnes, as cane agricultural yields lag last year's by more than 10%, industry group Unica said on Wednesday. [nL1N2MZ1MH]

* China's sugar imports in the current 2020/21 season to end-September should reach 4.5 million tonnes, versus 3.76 million in the year-ago season, data showed.

* August white sugar LSUc1fell 0.5% to $478.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 3.6 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.465 per lb, after climbing to a four-year peak of $1.5540 last week.

* Brazil exported 7% less green coffee in April versus a year earlier amid restrictions linked to COVID-19 and a shortage of shipping containers.

* Worries about the current crop in Brazil are boosting arabica, though Rabobank cautioned that the crop is going to be better than expected in some areas.

* Nevertheless, the bank raised its forecast for July arabica to between $1.33-$1.57 per lb due to the strengthening real BRL=.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $18, or 1.2%, at $1,514 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, were down 22.1% in April from March.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 46 pounds, or 2.8%, to 1,698 pounds per tonne​.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast is grappling with electricity outages, with most cocoa grinders operating at between 25% and 50% of capacity, two industry sources said.

* July New York cocoa CCc2​​settled up $51, or 2.1%, to $2,517 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely, Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

