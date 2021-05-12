SOFTS-Raw sugar closes down after hitting 2-1/2-month high; coffee retreats

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Wednesday, retreating from an early rise to the highest in 2-1/2 months on a boost from soaring ethanol prices and market concerns about the cane crop in top producer Brazil. Arabica coffee sliped from recent highs.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.26 cent, or 1.4%, at 17.84 cents per lb, having earlier hit its highest since late February at 18.25 cents/lb, a contract high.

* Rabobank expects the July and October raw sugar contracts to trade between 15.5-18.5 cents per lb due mostly to soaring ethanol prices in Brazil, which tend to tempt mills to divert more cane to ethanol production rather than sugar.

* It cautioned, however: "As most of the (Brazilian) sugar is committed (for sale) already, ethanol prices will need to rise considerably more in order to claw a larger share of cane."

* Brazil's sugar production fell 25% late in April compared with a year earlier to 1.51 million tonnes, as cane agricultural yields lag last year's by more than 10%, industry group Unica said on Wednesday. [nL1N2MZ1MH]

* China's sugar imports in the current 2020/21 season to end-September should reach 4.5 million tonnes, versus 3.76 million in the year-ago season, data showed.

* August white sugar LSUc1fell 0.5% to $478.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 3.6 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.465 per lb, after climbing to a four-year peak of $1.5540 last week.

* Brazil exported 7% less green coffee in April versus a year earlier amid restrictions linked to COVID-19 and a shortage of shipping containers.

* Worries about the current crop in Brazil are boosting arabica, though Rabobank cautioned that the crop is going to be better than expected in some areas.

* Nevertheless, the bank raised its forecast for July arabica to between $1.33-$1.57 per lb due to the strengthening real BRL=.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $18, or 1.2%, at $1,514 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, were down 22.1% in April from March.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 46 pounds, or 2.8%, to 1,698 pounds per tonne​.​

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast is grappling with electricity outages, with most cocoa grinders operating at between 25% and 50% of capacity, two industry sources said.

* July New York cocoa CCc2​​settled up $51, or 2.1%, to $2,517 a tonne.

