SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to six-week high, London cocoa also up

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a six-week high on Monday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness, while London cocoa prices also gained as sterling slumped to a record low.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.2% to 18.68 cents per lb by 1030 GMT after touching a six-week high of 18.70 cents.

* Dealers said the October contract, which expires on Friday, was trading at a premium to March SB-1=R of about 0.84 cents, lifted by a shortage of deliverable supplies.

* The gloomy economic outlook, however, remains a bearish influence on further forward positions.

* Speculators increased their net short position in futures of raw sugar on ICE U.S. in the week to Sept. 20, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $539.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.5% to 1,867 pounds a tonne, underpinned by a weak pound.

* Sterling skidded briefly to an record low early on Monday as investors in Asia reacted to the new British government's fiscal plan, which threatens to stretch the country's finances to their limits. GBP/

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1% at $2,224 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.106 million tonnes by Sept. 25, down 4.1% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.1970 per lb, weakened partly by a stronger dollar.

* Dealers said the market was also pressured by a wetter outlook in Brazil, which had improved prospects for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,207 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

