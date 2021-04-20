SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to seven-week high; NY cocoa weakens

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose sharply on Tuesday, climbing to a seven-week high, as funds added to long positions against the backdrop of declining crop prospects in the European Union and Brazil.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.33 cents, or 2%, at 16.62 cents per lb by 1417 GMT after peaking at 16.88 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from diminished crop prospects in the European Union with heavy frost-related losses in France.

* Dry weather in Centre-South Brazil is also seen reducing production in the region while price charts appear more bullish after the market's recent strong performance.

* Brazilian sugar production should fall sharply in the new season that started in April, as unfavorable weather continues to hurt sugar cane growth across the center-south region, commodities trader Wilmar said on Tuesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $8.50, or 1.9%, to $462.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $52, or 2.1%, to $2,440 a tonne.

* Dealers said this season's global surplus was weighing on prices with exchange stocks climbing recently for the New York and London contracts.

* The selling of New York and buying of London was also noted with the former market's premium widening sharply this month to a level which some believe is hard to justify given the recent rise in exchange stocks in New York.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 11 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,624 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 2.25 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.3415 per lb, advancing towards last week's one-month high of $1.3545.

* Dealers said the market was supported by an expected tightening in supplies over the next few months with production in Brazil set to fall in the 2021/22 season, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $14, or 1%, to $1,399 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

