SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to seven-week high; NY cocoa weakens
Adds comment, updates prices
LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose sharply on Tuesday, climbing to a seven-week high, as funds added to long positions against the backdrop of declining crop prospects in the European Union and Brazil.
SUGAR
* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.33 cents, or 2%, at 16.62 cents per lb by 1417 GMT after peaking at 16.88 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.
* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from diminished crop prospects in the European Union with heavy frost-related losses in France.
* Dry weather in Centre-South Brazil is also seen reducing production in the region while price charts appear more bullish after the market's recent strong performance.
* Brazilian sugar production should fall sharply in the new season that started in April, as unfavorable weather continues to hurt sugar cane growth across the center-south region, commodities trader Wilmar said on Tuesday.
* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $8.50, or 1.9%, to $462.50 a tonne.
COCOA
* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $52, or 2.1%, to $2,440 a tonne.
* Dealers said this season's global surplus was weighing on prices with exchange stocks climbing recently for the New York and London contracts.
* The selling of New York and buying of London was also noted with the former market's premium widening sharply this month to a level which some believe is hard to justify given the recent rise in exchange stocks in New York.
* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 11 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,624 pounds a tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 2.25 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.3415 per lb, advancing towards last week's one-month high of $1.3545.
* Dealers said the market was supported by an expected tightening in supplies over the next few months with production in Brazil set to fall in the 2021/22 season, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.
* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $14, or 1%, to $1,399 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)
((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Brazilian buyout firm IG4 Capital bids $916 mln to become large shareholder in Chilean miner SQM -sources
- More than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions
- Australia's Orocobre and Galaxy to merge to form world's fifth-largest lithium company
- France set to import large cargo of Romanian wheat