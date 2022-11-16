SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to seven-month peak, coffee falls

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a seven-month high on Wednesday on fund-buying and concerns about Indian mills defaulting on contracts, before losing steam in the end to close little changed. Arabica coffee fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.02 cents, or 0.1%, at 20.27 cents per lb after climbing to a seven-month peak of 20.44 cents during the session.

* Dealers said short-covering linked to Indian sugar mills renegotiating and defaulting on contracts had helped to spark the initial rise in prices.

* "The rally now has a momentum of its own as investors are being called in by the surge in prices," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.70, or 1.2%, to $544.60 a tonne.

* A total of 359,500 tonnes of Indian white sugar has been tendered against the December contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2fell 1.1 cent, or 0.7%, at $1.584 per lb, slipping back down towards the prior session's more than 15-month low of $1.5660.

* The market was pressured partly by a large inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses.

* ICE certified stocks rose to 485,369 bags as of Nov. 16, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 577,099 bags pending grading.

* Rabobank said in a report that it expects the global coffee market to move from a small deficit in 2022/23 to surplus in next year's season, helped by good rainfall in Brazil and increased production in response to high prices since 2020 while demand growth was expected to be weak.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $10, or 0.6%, at $1,792 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2settled up $4, or 0.2%, at $2,502 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,955 pounds per tonne​.

