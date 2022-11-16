Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to seven-month peak, coffee falls

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

November 16, 2022 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a seven-month high on Wednesday on fund-buying and concerns about Indian mills defaulting on contracts, before losing steam in the end to close little changed. Arabica coffee fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.02 cents, or 0.1%, at 20.27 cents per lb after climbing to a seven-month peak of 20.44 cents during the session.

* Dealers said short-covering linked to Indian sugar mills renegotiating and defaulting on contracts had helped to spark the initial rise in prices.

* "The rally now has a momentum of its own as investors are being called in by the surge in prices," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.70, or 1.2%, to $544.60 a tonne.

* A total of 359,500 tonnes of Indian white sugar has been tendered against the December contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2fell 1.1 cent, or 0.7%, at $1.584 per lb, slipping back down towards the prior session's more than 15-month low of $1.5660.

* The market was pressured partly by a large inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses.

* ICE certified stocks rose to 485,369 bags as of Nov. 16, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 577,099 bags pending grading.

* Rabobank said in a report that it expects the global coffee market to move from a small deficit in 2022/23 to surplus in next year's season, helped by good rainfall in Brazil and increased production in response to high prices since 2020 while demand growth was expected to be weak.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $10, or 0.6%, at $1,792 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2settled up $4, or 0.2%, at $2,502 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,955 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.