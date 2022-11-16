SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to seven-month peak, coffee falls

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose to a seven-month high on Wednesday, extending the market's recent sharp rise on fund-buying and concerns about Indian mills defaulting on contracts.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.25% higher at 20.34 cents per lb by 1413 GMT after climbing to a seven-month peak of 20.44 cents.

* Dealers said short-covering linked to Indian sugar mills renegotiating and defaulting on contracts had helped to spark the initial rise in prices.

* "The rally now has a momentum of its own as investors are being called in by the surge in prices," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $547.80 a tonne.

* A total of 359,500 tonnes of Indian white sugar has been tendered against the December contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.4% to $1.5890 per lb, slipping back down towards the prior session's more than 15-month low of $1.5660.

* The market was pressured partly by a large inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 468,291 bags as of Nov. 15, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 598,716 bags pending grading.

* Rabobank said in a report that it expects the global coffee market to move from a small deficit in 2022/23 to surplus in next year's season, helped by good rainfall in Brazil and increased production in response to high prices since 2020 while demand growth was expected to be weak.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $1,782 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.2% to $2,493 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,945 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

