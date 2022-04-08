SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to new 4-1/2 month peak

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures hit a new 4-1/2 month peak on Friday, with energy and equity markets higher and the Brazilian real firm, deterring exporters from selling dollar-priced sugar by lowering their returns in local currency terms.O/RMKTS/GLOBBRL=

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 20.06 cents per lb at 1132 GMT after climbing to a high of 20.10 cents.

* India could export a record 9 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year as production is likely to jump to a record 35 million tonnes, nearly 5% more than the previous estimate, a leading trade body said.

* Dealers said there is no compelling reason for prices to be above 20 cents, and sugar could easily correct if macro-economic factors turn negative. Sugar supplies are ample, they noted, in India and Thailand, though question marks remain as to how much sugar top producer Brazil will churn out.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $554.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.2800 per lb.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect the (Russia-Ukraine) war to weigh on demand and prices for the foreseeable future," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,080 a tonne, a three-week low.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam exported 581,693 tonnes of coffee in the first quarter, up 28.3% from the same period a year earlier.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 1,800 pounds per tonne​ as the market continued to derive support from a poor crop in Ghana, the world's second-largest producer.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,658 a tonne.

* July New York cocoa may test a resistance at $2,601 per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,636, according to Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao .

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

