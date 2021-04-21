Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 7-week high as supply outlook tightens

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday, with a renewed interest from funds amid a prospect of tightening supplies as crop outlooks in Brazil and Europe were downgraded.

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday, with a renewed interest from funds amid a prospect of tightening supplies as crop outlooks in Brazil and Europe were downgraded.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1​settled up 0.17 cent, or 1.0%, at 16.94 cents per lb after peaking at 16.99 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said a diminished crop outlook in Brazil had helped to fuel the recent run-up in prices along with crop concerns in the European Union.

* "The market remains very well supported with the funds reinstating longs sold out in March," said a European broker.

* Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said the market was concerned about dry weather in the Center-South Brazil region for significant periods of the last six months or so.

* Trader Czarnikow sees closing stocks in India falling from the previous season after large exports.

* August white sugar LSUc1settled up $1.20, or 0.3%, at $463.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2​​settled up $20, or 0.8%, to $2,439 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market had clawed back some of the prior session's steep losses with industry buying underpinning prices.

* Supplies remained ample, however, with a global surplus widely projected for the 2020/21 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 23 pounds, or 1.4%, to 1,637 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.25 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.342 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was likely to consolidate in the short-term after climbing to a one-month high of $1.3545.

* They noted sentiment remained generally constructive boosted by an expected tightening in supplies over the next few months as Brazil harvests a smaller crop in the off-year in its biennial crop cycle.

* Some Brazilian growers have started arabica harvesting, as dryer-than-normal weather led to anticipation of field work in some regions.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $12, or 0.9%, at $1,410 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular