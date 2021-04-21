SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 7-week high as supply outlook tightens

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday, with a renewed interest from funds amid a prospect of tightening supplies as crop outlooks in Brazil and Europe were downgraded.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1​settled up 0.17 cent, or 1.0%, at 16.94 cents per lb after peaking at 16.99 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said a diminished crop outlook in Brazil had helped to fuel the recent run-up in prices along with crop concerns in the European Union.

* "The market remains very well supported with the funds reinstating longs sold out in March," said a European broker.

* Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said the market was concerned about dry weather in the Center-South Brazil region for significant periods of the last six months or so.

* Trader Czarnikow sees closing stocks in India falling from the previous season after large exports.

* August white sugar LSUc1settled up $1.20, or 0.3%, at $463.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2​​settled up $20, or 0.8%, to $2,439 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market had clawed back some of the prior session's steep losses with industry buying underpinning prices.

* Supplies remained ample, however, with a global surplus widely projected for the 2020/21 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 23 pounds, or 1.4%, to 1,637 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.25 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.342 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was likely to consolidate in the short-term after climbing to a one-month high of $1.3545.

* They noted sentiment remained generally constructive boosted by an expected tightening in supplies over the next few months as Brazil harvests a smaller crop in the off-year in its biennial crop cycle.

* Some Brazilian growers have started arabica harvesting, as dryer-than-normal weather led to anticipation of field work in some regions.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $12, or 0.9%, at $1,410 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

