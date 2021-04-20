SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 7-week high as crop outlooks dim

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose sharply on Tuesday, climbing to a seven-week high, as funds added to long positions against the backdrop of declining crop prospects in the European Union and Brazil.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.55 cents, or 3.4%, at 16.84 cents per lb by 1149 GMT after peaking at 16.88 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from diminished crop prospects in the European Union with heavy frost-related losses in France.

* Dry weather in Centre-South Brazil is also seen reducing production in the region while price charts appear more bullish after the market's recent strong performance.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $9.20, or 2.0%, to $463.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $13, or 0.5%, to $2,479 a tonne.

* Prices remain weighed by ample supplies with exchange stocks climbing recently for the New York and London contracts. A global surplus is widely projected for the 2020/21 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,629 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 1.5 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.3340 per lb, advancing towards last week's one-month high of $1.3545.

* Dealers said the market was supported by an expected tightening in supplies over the next few months with production in Brazil set to fall in the 2021/22 season, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $1, or 0.1%, to $1,386 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

