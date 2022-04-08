SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 4-1/2-month peak, coffee and cocoa also rise

Updates with additional comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures hit a 4-1/2-month peak on Friday amid overall positive sentiment in commodities as well as equities, while a firmer Brazilian real deterred exporters from selling dollar-priced sugar as it would lower their returns in local currency terms. O/RMKTS/GLOBBRL=

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.57 cent, or 2.9%, to 20.41 cents per lb, the highest since mid-November.

* Dealers noted strong investment flow from funds with a high volume of nearly 300,000 contracts.

* A delayed start to the season in Brazil and the prospect that mills will focus on ethanol production at the beginning also boosted prices, dealers said, but added there was no compelling reason for prices to stay above 20 cents and a correction could happen.

* Sugar supplies are ample in India and Thailand.

* India could export a record 9 million tonnes in the 2021/22 marketing year as production is likely to jump to a record 35 million tonnes, nearly 5% more than the previous estimate.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $11.70, or 2.1%, to $560.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 5.5 cents, or 2.4%, to a monthly high of $2.3165 per lb​​.

* A stronger Brazilian currency is keeping farmers in the world's largest producer away from the market.

* Dealers also noted a high overall flow of speculative investment into agricultural commodities on Friday, leading to a recovery after losses in the three previous sessions. The war in Ukraine is a bearish factor.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect the (Russia-Ukraine) war to weigh on demand and prices for the foreseeable future," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $30, or 1.5%, to $2,096 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam exported 581,693 tonnes of coffee in the first quarter, up 28.3% from the same period a year earlier.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 34 pounds, or 1.9%, to 1,822 pounds per tonne, the highest since mid-February,​ as the market continued to derive support from a poor crop in Ghana, the world's second-largest producer.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 gained $47, or 1.8%, to $2,674 a tonne.

