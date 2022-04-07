SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 4-1/2 month peak, cocoa also up

Updates with closing prices and additional comment

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures climbed to a four-and-a-half month high on Thursday, buoyed by gains in energy markets and a slow kick-off to the Brazilian harvest, while cocoa prices also rose.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.25 cent, or 1.3%, at 19.84 cents per lb after climbing to a high of 20.04 cents.

* Dealers said gains in energy prices were supportive, with the current high price of hydrous ethanol in Brazil likely to lead to more use of cane to produce the biofuel, curbing the output of sugar. O/R

* Datagro analyst Bruno Wanderley said during a Sugaronline presentation that yields from initial harvesting were 10% below Brazilian mills' expectations, which led some of them to stop and wait for further cane development.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.10, or 0.6%, to $548.70 a tonne.

* After a two-year lull, India's sugar consumption is set to hit record highs in the current summer season as demand from bulk consumers such as makers of cold drinks and ice cream rises after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2rose 27 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,788 pounds per tonne​ as the market continued to derive support from a poor crop in Ghana, the second-largest producer, this season.

* Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1 stood at 524,000 tonnes by March 31, down 34% versusthe same period in the previous season.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $22, or 0.8%, to $2,627 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $24, or 1.1%, to $2,066 a tonne, a three-week low.

* Dealers said the robusta market remained on the defensive with supplies currently ample, buoyed by strong exports from Vietnam, the top robusta producer, while concerns persist that the conflict in Ukraine could curb demand.

* Vietnam exported 581,693 tonnes of coffee in the first quarter, up 28.3% from the same period a year earlier.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.45 cent, or 0.6%, at $2.2615 per lb.

* Brazil's coffee production this year is seen at 56.1 million 60-kg bags, up 0.9% from a previous projection, the country's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

