SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 12-year high, coffee weakens

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a 12-year high on Tuesday boosted by supply tightness expected to continue into next year as an El Nino weather event curtails production in major Asian producers India and Thailand.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.6% higher at 28.11 cents per lb by 1105 GMT after setting a 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* Dealers said delays to exports from Brazil had further tightened the market with shipments in October totalling only 2.88 million metric tons, down from 3.16 million a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.8% to $767.70 per ton.

* AB Foods, parent of British Sugar, said on Tuesday that its sugar business should see much better profitability in the year ahead buoyed by an anticipated better UK sugar beet crop.

* Poor weather led to a drop in UK sugar output last year to 0.74 million metric tons, down 27% from the prior season.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 1% lower at $1.72 per lb after setting a seven-week high of $1.7410 on Monday.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight prompting roasters to turn to exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 347,555 bags on Monday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 0.95% to $2,399 a metric ton.

* Dealers said rains were delaying the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam which remains in its early stages.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 0.15% to $3,947 a metric ton after peaking at $3,964 on Monday - the highest level since December 1978.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global deficit in the current 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana remained the main supportive factor.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.45% to ​3,354 pounds a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.