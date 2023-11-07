News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 12-year high, coffee weakens

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

November 07, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a 12-year high on Tuesday boosted by supply tightness expected to continue into next year as an El Nino weather event curtails production in major Asian producers India and Thailand.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.6% higher at 28.11 cents per lb by 1105 GMT after setting a 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* Dealers said delays to exports from Brazil had further tightened the market with shipments in October totalling only 2.88 million metric tons, down from 3.16 million a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.8% to $767.70 per ton.

* AB Foods, parent of British Sugar, said on Tuesday that its sugar business should see much better profitability in the year ahead buoyed by an anticipated better UK sugar beet crop.

* Poor weather led to a drop in UK sugar output last year to 0.74 million metric tons, down 27% from the prior season.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 1% lower at $1.72 per lb after setting a seven-week high of $1.7410 on Monday.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight prompting roasters to turn to exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 347,555 bags on Monday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 0.95% to $2,399 a metric ton.

* Dealers said rains were delaying the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam which remains in its early stages.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 0.15% to $3,947 a metric ton after peaking at $3,964 on Monday - the highest level since December 1978.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global deficit in the current 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana remained the main supportive factor.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.45% to ​3,354 pounds a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.