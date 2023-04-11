SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs to 11-year peak as supplies tighten

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to the highest level in 11 years on Tuesday with supplies tightened by lower-than-expected output in several countries including India, Thailand and China.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was 1.6% higher at 23.91 cents per lb by 1048 GMT after peaking at 24.15 cents - the highest level since April 2012.

* Smaller crops in the top three Asian sugar producers will leave the market heavily dependent on Brazil and there are concerns the flow of supplies from the world's top exporter could be disrupted by congestion.

* "Centre-South Brazil is expected to produce its second-largest amount of sugar on record this season. However, there are concerns about whether Brazil will be able to export all of this supply with increased competition for logistics following record domestic soybean and corn crops," ING said in a note.

* China's Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday cut its 2022/23 domestic sugar production forecast to 9 million tonnes from 9.33 million tonnes the previous month.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 4.5% at $703.50 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $705.50.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was 1.7% higher at $2,295 a tonne after setting a seven-month high of $2,296.

* Dealers said the market had been buoyed by short-term supply tightness driven by strong demand and a year-on-year drop in exports from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* They noted May's premium to July LRC-1=R had widened significantly and now stood around $89 a tonne.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.6% to $1.8360 pound.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.4% at 2,189 pounds a tonne after peaking at 2,197 pounds - the highest level since November 2016.

* Dealers said port arrivals in top producer Ivory Coast continued to run well below last season's pace, helping to tighten supplies.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,870 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.