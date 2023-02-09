Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs on fund buying, coffee and cocoa fall

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

February 09, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday buoyed by fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies while coffee and cocoa prices were slightly lower.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 21.35 cents per lb by 1225 GMT, creeping back up towards last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* Dealers said the market had been supported by renewed fund buying after finding solid support at 20.50 cents on Tuesday.

* Supply tightness, which is expected to persist until the next harvest in Centre-South Brazil gathers pace around April, continued to support prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $571.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $1.7535 per lb, slipping further from a three-month high of $1.84 set last week.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note, however, that supplies during the rest of 2023 were expected to be tighter than previously anticipated due to a diminish outlook for production in Brazil this year and resilient demand.

* A Reuters poll issued on Monday saw Brazil's coffee crop this year at 67.1 million 60kg bags, significantly below the consensus of 71 million in a poll issued in July 2022.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,042 a tonne.

* Vietnam coffee prices rose slightly this week on growing demand for robusta beans as the new stock's arrival was still a few months away in Indonesia and Vietnamese farmers were in no rush to sell their coffee beans, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,591 a tonne.

* New York cocoa prices CCc2 are expected to close the year with an annual gain of 7.2% as theglobal markets supply deficit persists, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.3% at 1,991 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
