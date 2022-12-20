SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs as supplies tighten, arabica also up

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday boosted by supply tightness which is expected to continue through the first quarter of next year, while arabica coffee prices also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 20.35 cents per lb by 1120 GMT, climbing back towards last week's near 6-year high of 20.73 cents.

* Dealers noted concern about supply tightness was increasing the premium for front month March over May SB-1=R which climbed to about 1.29 cents a lb on Tuesday, up from around 1.24 cents at the close on Monday.

* Delays to harvests in Thailand, Australia and Central America have helped to tighten supplies while rains have also meant some cane in Brazil will not be cut until next season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $558.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.7% to $1.6545 per lb.

* Dealers said the market had stabilised after a prolonged slide in October and November but the scope for rebound was likely capped by rising exchange stocks.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 765,583 bags, as of Dec. 19, the highest level in more than five months. There were also 299,142 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.05% to $1,859 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 1,979 pounds a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.06 million tonnes by Dec. 18 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 12% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.4% to $2,489 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.