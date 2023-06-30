SOFTS-Raw sugar climbs as July expires, robusta falls 7% in week

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose sharply on Friday, but still fetched a 5.3% weekly loss, as the July contract expired with a modest delivery, while robusta coffee saw a large downward correction for the week.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.82 cents, or 3.7%, at 22.89 cents per lb.

* The July contract expired with a delivery of around 412,000 metric tons, a relatively small amount.

* Dealers said the overall mood remained bearish with raw sugar posting a weekly loss above 5% partly due to strong production in Brazil.

* "The strength on the Brazilian harvest has begun to weigh on prices as data shows a sharp upturn in average yields in the world’s top producer," research firm BMI said in a note.

* Brazil's sugar cane crushing for the 2023/24 season is expected to increase to 606.5 million metric tons from 598.50 million metric tons previously estimated, consultancy Datagro said on Thursday, as the cane fields are favoured by steady rainfall.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $12.80, or 2.1%, to $633.40 a metric ton, however posting a weekly loss of 3.6%.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 66 pounds, or 2.6%, to 2,613 pounds a metric ton, hitting a fresh 46-year high of 2,615 pounds.

* Dealers said funds were extending a net long position against the backdrop of tight global supplies.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $92, or 2.8%, to $3,353 a metric ton, the highest in more than seven years.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.6 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.59 per lb, having hit a five-month low of $1.5775 set on Thursday. The contract lost 3.5% in the week.

* Consultants Safras & Mercado said the harvest in Brazil was 45% complete, as of June 27, up from 39% at the same stage last year but behind the five-year average of 48%.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $79, or 3.1%, to $2,491 a metric ton. The contract lost 7% in the week.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, John Stonestreet and Shweta Agarwal)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.