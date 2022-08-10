SOFTS-Raw sugar buoyed by crop concerns, coffee also climbs

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE climbed to the highest level in more than two weeks on Wednesday, boosted by concerns about crop outlooks in the European Union and China, while arabica coffee prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.3% to 18.21 cents per lb by 1040 GMT after peaking at 18.27 cents - the highest level for the front month since July 22.

* Dealers said supportive factors include concern that hot, dry weather could curb production in the European Union and forecasts warning of flooding in China.

* "Weather forecasters are expecting another round of flooding in China’s sugarcane regions that is likely to damage crops (and, possibly, infrastructure). So China’s sugar production is now on the watchlist," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* Dealers were also awaiting the release of a production report for Brazil's centre-south region covering the second half of July which is expected to be issued by Brazilian sugar and ethanol industry group Unica at 1400 GMT.

* Sugar production is expected at 3.25 million tonnes, 6.7% more than the same period last year, according to a survey from

S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $545.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.9% to $2.1675 per lb as the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness.

* ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 9 stood at 610,159 bags, the lowest in more than 20 years.

* Brazil's coffee exports have also been running below year ago levels.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,104 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,407 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.2% at 1,800 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

