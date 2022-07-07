SOFTS-Raw sugar bounces off four-month low; coffee, cocoa gain

Commodities

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, edging further away from this week's four-month low amid strength in white sugar prices and as fears over recession were seen as priced in for now. Cocoa and coffee also gained.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 18.11 cents per lb at 1126 GMT, having hit a four-month low of 17.71 cents on Tuesday.

* Stock markets rose as rallying chipmakers helped sooth investor worries over a potentially rapid recession because of rate hikes, while oil steadied as tight supplies and demand worries jostled for attention. MKTS/GLOB

* Dealers said raw sugar will likely consolidate above 18 cents, helped by strength in white sugar prices, where nearby futures are trading at a premium to later dates all the way through to next October, indicating tight supply.

* In news, Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE on Thursday posted a rise of about 230% in quarterly earnings and confirmed increased profit forecasts for its new fiscal year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was flat at $555 a tonne, having hit a more than two-week high on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $2.2055 per lb, having closed down 0.8% on Wednesday.

* Dealers said coffee was under pressure from a weak Brazilian real BRL=, which is near its lowest versus the dollar since late January, tempting exporters to sell by raising returns in local currency terms.

* They added, however, that farmers in Brazil are reluctant to sell and able to hold out for higher prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $1,967 a tonne, having hit its lowest since late August last year at $1,945.

* Rabobank said robusta is under pressure from hefty exports from top producer Vietnam, adding it expects prices to trade between $1,800-$2,100 in the coming month.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.3% to $2,386 a tonne, rebounding from Tuesday's one-year low of $2,275.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to 1,769 pounds per tonne​.

