SOFTS-Raw sugar bounces off 1-year low; coffee, cocoa also gain

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE bounced off a one year low on Tuesday as investors went bargain hunting, although gains were limited by ongoing bets for ample supplies from top producer Brazil. Coffee and cocoa also gained.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 17.60 cents per lb by 1018 GMT, having hit its lowest in a year at 17.44 on Monday.

* Dealers said Brazil is set to produce more sugar than previously expected this season because falling fuel prices in the country make sugar much more attractive to produce than ethanol. Both sugar and ethanol are produced using cane.

* In the wider markets, recession fears continue to dominate, with European shares limping lower amid some disappointing earnings, this week's looming U.S. interest rate hike and an escalating gas crisis. MKTS/GLOB

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $518 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $2.1095 per lb, having hit its lowest since early May on Monday​​.

* Dealers said coffee was under pressure from speculators liquidating long positions, but cast doubt as to how much more selling was on the horizon.

* They noted that arabica remains underpinned by ICE certified stocks languishing at more than 20-year lows. They were last at 704,848 bags, a sharp fall from 2.19 million bags a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $1,968 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.1% to $2,411 a tonne, having hit its highest in a month at $2,393.

* Dealers said technical signals indicate cocoa has been over-sold of late.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to 1,755 pounds per tonne​​, having hit its highest in a month at 1,758.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

