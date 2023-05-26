News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar, arabica coffee steady after plumbing more than 1 month lows

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

May 26, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Friday as the markets consolidated after plumbing more than one-month lows in the prior session.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.8% to 25.02 cents per lb at 1323 GMT, having hit its lowest since late April on Thursday at 24.61 cents.

* India is likely to receive a normal amount of monsoon rain in 2023 despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon, the state-run weather office said.

* Normal summer rains might allow the world's No. 2 sugar producer to lift curbs imposed on exports of the sweetener.

* Meanwhile, industry data shows sugar output in top producer Brazil's center-south soared 50% in the first half of May versus a year ago.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $700 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.8140 per lb​​​​​​, having matched Thursday's 1.5 month low of $1.7955 earlier.

* A Brazil-based dealer said prices in the physical spot market were "under total pressure, with more sellers than buyers".

* Top producer Brazil's 2023/24 arabica coffee crop will total 800,000 bags more than initially expected at 34.87 million bags, broker Pine Agronegocios said.

* However the broker, which released a report after its second crop tour to Brazil's coffee areas, kept its forecast for robusta coffee production stable at 20.29 million bags

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,537 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak of $2,675 on Tuesday.

* Farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam expect a 10%-15% drop in output in 2022/23, while exporters fear they do not have enough beans to deliver in the second half of this year.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 ​edged up 0.1% to 2,368 pounds per tonne​.

* The looming El Niño weather phenomenon is expected to bring below average rains to West Africa, hitting cocoa supply, according to research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

* Against that, the firm said, cocoa prices have eased recently, with ICE-monitored cocoa stocks rising in U.S. and European port warehouses of late.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,023 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.