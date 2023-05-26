SOFTS-Raw sugar, arabica coffee steady after plumbing more than 1 month lows

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Friday as the markets consolidated after plumbing more than one-month lows in the prior session.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.8% to 25.02 cents per lb at 1323 GMT, having hit its lowest since late April on Thursday at 24.61 cents.

* India is likely to receive a normal amount of monsoon rain in 2023 despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon, the state-run weather office said.

* Normal summer rains might allow the world's No. 2 sugar producer to lift curbs imposed on exports of the sweetener.

* Meanwhile, industry data shows sugar output in top producer Brazil's center-south soared 50% in the first half of May versus a year ago.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $700 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.8140 per lb​​​​​​, having matched Thursday's 1.5 month low of $1.7955 earlier.

* A Brazil-based dealer said prices in the physical spot market were "under total pressure, with more sellers than buyers".

* Top producer Brazil's 2023/24 arabica coffee crop will total 800,000 bags more than initially expected at 34.87 million bags, broker Pine Agronegocios said.

* However the broker, which released a report after its second crop tour to Brazil's coffee areas, kept its forecast for robusta coffee production stable at 20.29 million bags

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,537 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak of $2,675 on Tuesday.

* Farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam expect a 10%-15% drop in output in 2022/23, while exporters fear they do not have enough beans to deliver in the second half of this year.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 ​edged up 0.1% to 2,368 pounds per tonne​.

* The looming El Niño weather phenomenon is expected to bring below average rains to West Africa, hitting cocoa supply, according to research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

* Against that, the firm said, cocoa prices have eased recently, with ICE-monitored cocoa stocks rising in U.S. and European port warehouses of late.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,023 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.