SOFTS-Raw sugar, arabica coffee rise to four-week highs

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures hit four-week highs on ICE on Monday in a day when most agricultural and energy commodities posted gains.O/R

Cocoa was an exception, reversing earlier gains to close down.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.24 cent, or 1.2%, at 19.61 cents per lb after hitting a four-week high of 19.77 cents.

* Dealers noted the market was heavily influenced by trends in energy prices, with Brazil's new sugar marketing year starting last week and mills potentially switching between producing biofuel ethanol and sugar.

* A U.S.-based broker estimated that after recent Brazil currency gains, sales of hydrous ethanol in the local market were giving a return to mills around 10% higher than sugar exports.

* Brazil's real on Monday traded at the strongest level against the dollar since March 2020.BRL=

* News of Indian mills signing contracts to export 7.2 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year were also supportive, with little scope for further exports if a potential cap of 8 million tonnes is imposed.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.20, or 0.4%, at $540.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1settled down 13 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,736 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said that port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast continued to run slightly ahead of last season's pace, though there had been a significant drop in output from number two producer Ghana this season.

* Rain was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions, but good soil moisture continued to strengthen the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc1fell $37, or 1.4%, to $2,562 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1rose for the fifth consecutive session, gaining 2.2 cents, or 1%, at $2.306 per lb. The contract hit a four-week high of $2.3185 during the session.

* Dealers said the recent scaling back by funds from their long positions left the market ripe for an upward correction.

* Brokers in Brazil reported slow farmer selling after the country's currency gains led to smaller prices in reais.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1fell $7, or 0.3%, at $2,132 a tonne.

