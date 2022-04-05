SOFTS-Raw sugar, arabica coffee hit new one-month highs

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE hit one-month peaks on Tuesday as the Brazilian real hovered near two year highs, deterring exporters from selling dollar-priced goods by lowering their returns in local currency terms.

Sugar has also gained support from high energy prices.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, at 19.65 cents per lb, after hitting a four-week high of 19.81 cents.

* Dealers said high crude prices and a strengthening real continue to make ethanol production in Brazil more competitive than sugar, suggesting a large percentage of cane will be used to make ethanol when the 2022/23 crush gets underway.

* They also noted limited selling below 20 cents, suggesting further upside.

* Still, supplies from major producers India and Thailand are improving day by day and expected to remain high next season, they said.

* Thailand is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 production year, up 33% on the year, a body of Thai sugar millers said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.90, or 0.7%, at $544.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 0.7 cents, or 0.3%, at $2.313 per lb​​, having hit a four-week high of $2.3225, with the strong real deterring selling.

* Dealers noted, however, that current exports from Brazil seem to be quite healthy as logistics bottlenecks ease, while certified arabica stocks on ICE have stabilized for now at around 1.1 million bags.

* Brazil's exporters association Cecafe will release March data on Monday.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $12, or 0.6%, at $2,110 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 19 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,746 pounds per tonne​​.

* Rabobank said cocoa has been gaining some ground amid heightened concerns about the 2022 summer crop due to limited rainfall across West Africa.

* Still, dealers noted the upside is limited at these levels as the market lacks momentum to head decisively higher.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 closed down $24, or 0.9%, to $2,589 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Grant McCool)

