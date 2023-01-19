SOFTS-Raw sugar, arabica coffee futures fall on favourable weather

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Thursday, despite positive price-wise news from India, as weather remains mostly positive for production in top grower Brazil.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.14 cent, or 0.7%, at 19.68 cents per lb after touching a high of 20.25 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said sugar is trying to find a level with limited producer or end-user activity within the current range.

* Weather is very positive for Brazil's new crop, while India is not looking at allowing more sugar exports, government and industry officials said on Thursday, dampening speculation that the world's biggest producer of the sweetener would permit a second tranche of overseas shipments.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.10, or 0.9%, to $546.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 0.4 cents, or 0.3%, at $1.546 per lb​​​​​​.

* Agricultural areas where coffee and sugarcane are grown in Brazil, the world's largest exporter of coffee and sugar, are experiencing their highest levels of soil moisture for seven years, Refinitiv data shows.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $16, or 0.8%, to $1,918 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 44 pounds, or 2.2%, to 1,982 pounds per tonne​​.

* Europe's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 1.7% from a year earlier to 359,577 tonnes, the European Cocoa Association said.

* Data on Wednesday showed that Asia's fourth-quarter cocoa grind fell 0.2% year on year to 230,806 tonnes.

* Dealers are awaiting fourth-quarter grind data from North America for further indications on the extent to which global economic weakness is affecting cocoa.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell $50, or 1.9%, to $2,570 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

