SOFTS-Raw sugar and cocoa prices advance

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Friday, with a diminishing production outlook in China raising the prospect of higher than previously expected imports.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.14 cents per lb by 1250 GMT. The front month has slowly regained some ground after falling to a 5-1/2-month low of 17.60 cents on Monday.

* Dealers noted the upside appeared limited, however, with improving production outlooks for Thailand and India likely to temper any bullish sentiment related to China.

* Analyst Green Pool on Friday cut its forecast for China's sugar production in 2021/22 to less than 10 million tonnes and added that an elevated risk of frost because of the La Nina weather event made for further downside potential.

* Higher oil prices also provided support to sugar prices on Friday, increasing the likelihood that mills could use more cane to produce biofuel ethanol rather than sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 edged up by 0.02% to $497.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.8% at $2,629 a tonne.

* The market has derived support from signs that demand is continuing to pick up after dipping in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Europe, Asia and U.S. fourth-quarter cocoa grind data, a measure of demand, will be released next week.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.6% to 1,743 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,235 a tonne.

* Dealers said that a pick-up in shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam had helped to ease concerns about short-term supply tightness while exchange stocks have begun to creep up.

* Valid ICE robusta stocks stood at 97,290 tonnes at Jan. 12, up marginally from 97,120 tonnes a week earlier.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.04% to $2.3690 per lb.

