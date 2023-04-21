News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar and cocoa gain 3% in the week, arabica flat

Credit: REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

April 21, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and cocoa futures on ICE gained an additional 3% this week as their prices continue to be supported by an overall outlook of tight global supplies for both.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 22 pounds, or 1%, at 2,285 pounds per tonne, having earlier hit a fresh 6-1/2-year high of 2,295 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by views of limited availability, with a second successive global deficit forecast for the current 2022/23 season.

* The International Cocoa Organization projects a global deficit of 60,000 tonnes in 2022/23.

* "It is possible that this year's supply deficit will turn out to be even somewhat larger given that the first-quarter cocoa grinding figures published recently proved surprisingly positive for the most part," Commerzbank said in a note.

* First-quarter grind data has shown a year-on-year rise of 4.09% in Asia, 15% in Brazil and 0.5% in Europe although there was a 4.38% decline in North America.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $27, or 0.9%, to $2,983 a tonne, after setting a 6-1/2-year high of $2,995. It gained 3% in the week.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.42 cent, or 1.7%, to 24.83 cents per lb after setting an 11-year high of 25.62 cents in early trade. The contract gained 3% in the week.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been given added momentum by news that Brazil's sugarcane area had fallen to its lowest level in 12 years.

* The market, however, appears technically overbought and could be set to fall further in the short-term.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $19.30, or 2.8%, to $676.40 a tonne. It had a 1% weekly loss.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $8, or 0.3%, to $2,382 a tonne as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 11-1/2-year high of $2,401. It gained 2% in the week.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.45 cents, or 1.3%, to $1.9145 per lb, ending the week as it started, no price change.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Kirsten Donovan and Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

