SOFTS-Raw falls as Brazil's real weak, energy policy in focus

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, reversing gains from the prior session as they came under pressure from a weak Brazilian real and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's attempts to contain local energy prices.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 18.38 cents per lb at 1307 GMT, after gaining 1.3% at Tuesday's close.

* The Brazilian real BRL= was near its weakest versus the dollar in nearly five months, tempting producers to sell dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms.

* Dealers said sugar is also under pressure from Bolsonaro's attempts to curb energy prices by cutting taxes ahead of the presidential elections.

* Low energy prices can weigh on ethanol, tempting Brazilian cane mills to produce more sugar and less of the cane-based biofuel.

* Limiting sugar's losses however, Brazil's sugarcane crush data released on Tuesday showed sugar output at 2.14 million tonnes in the first half of June, a 3.8% drop from a year ago.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $549.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.4% to $2.1865 per lb, after falling 2% in the prior session.

* Dealers said there was no risk of crop-threatening cold in Brazil's coffee areas over the next two weeks and overall dry weather would favour harvesting.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% to $2,016 a tonne.

* Coffee exports in top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have increased 21.7% in the first six months of this year from a year earlier, government data showed.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,388 a tonne.

* A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by eight citizens of Mali who sought to hold Hershey Co HSY.N, Nestle NESN.S, Cargill Inc and others liable for child slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,724 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​​.

