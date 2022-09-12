SOFTS-Raw and white sugar prices climb, buoyed by tight supplies

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Monday while whites saw the front month October set a contract high, buoyed by tight supplies of the sweetener.

The exchange on Monday said that London-based white sugar, robusta coffee on cocoa contracts would be closed on Sept. 19 due to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth being held that day.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 18.34 cents per lb by 1310 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was supported by supply tightness, with October trading at a premium to March SB-1=R of about 0.48 cents on Monday.

* "The market needs a good chunk of Indian sugar (preferably raws) and in present conditions it looks unlikely to get it unless the world price goes up to somewhere above 19 cents," broker Marex wrote in a note.

* October white sugar <LSUV2>, which expires on Thursday, was up2.3% at $601.50 a tonne after setting a contract high of $603.30.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.8% to $2.2675 per lb., slipping further away from a six-month peak of $2.4295 set on Aug. 25.

* Dealers said recent showers in Brazil and forecasts for more rain during the next two weeks had lessened to some extent concern about dry weather in the world's top producer and funds had scaled back a net long position.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.75% to $2,247 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.4% at $2,351 a tonne.

* Abundant rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will boost the development of the October-to-March main crop, which is due to start early, farmers said on Monday. [nL1N30J0MW]

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.4% to 1,828 pounds a tonne​.

* Ivory Coast has starting selling cocoa contracts for the 2023/24 season with a non-negative premium for the first time in three years, industry sources said on Monday, as the regulator seeks to support farmers.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Mark Porter)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.