SOFTS-NY cocoa slumps to one-year low on global economic woes

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE fell to a one-year low on Tuesday, weighed by growing concerns about a global economic downturn which would likely curb chocolate consumption.

COCOA

* September NY cocoa CCc2 fell 1.4% to $2,281 a tonne by 1208 GMT after dipping to a one-year low of $2,279.

* Grind data covering the second quarter of this year should provide an indication on whether demand for cocoa is weakening. The European cocoa grind is due to be issued on July 13.

* Above average rainfall last week in some of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions will help cocoa trees to produce more flowers but more sunshine would be needed to strengthen the development of the next main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,700 pounds per tonne, having hit a four-month low of 1,693 pounds.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 18.08 cents per lb with the market consolidating after a steady decline during the last few weeks.

* Dealers said concern about a global economic downturn, however, should limit the scope for any recovery in prices.

* They noted Friday's CFTC report showed speculators have largely liquidated a net long position in raw sugar, as of June 28, and during the last few days they have probably switched to a net short position.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $553.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.4% to $2.2155 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $1,977 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

