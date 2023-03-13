SOFTS-NY cocoa slumps to one-month low, arabica coffee edges up

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE fell to a one-month low on Monday with the recent decline gathering momentum as key support was breached while arabica coffee prices edged higher.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2% to $2,651 a tonne by 1427 GMT after slumping to a one-month low of $2,648.

* Dealers said the breach of support around $2,700 had triggered further selling although the market remained underpinned by tight supplies particularly in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Citi said in a research note that it now expected a global supply deficit of 90,000 tonnes in the 2022/23 season compared with its preliminary expectation that supply and demand would be balanced.

* "As carryover was already tight following an old crop (2021/22) deficit of over 225,000 tonnes and a consumer recession has not yet materialized, terminal (futures) prices could trade in a higher range," the note said, upgrading its calendar 2023 forecast to $2,585 a tonne from $2,350.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.6% to 2,046 pounds a tonne, extending its fall from a six-year high of 2,177 pounds set earlier this month.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% at $1.7820 per lb after dipping on Friday to one-month low of $1.7375.

* Dealers said the outlook for crops in the southern part of Brazil's coffee belt had improved following recent rains, although conditions remained dry in more northerly areas.

* They also noted exchange stocks were edging back up again after recently falling to the lowest level this calendar year.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 779,452 60kg bags on March 10 - the highest level in more than one week.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,136 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.05% to 21.17 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concern about diminishing prospects for production in India, Thailand and China.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $588.90 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao and Christina Fincher)

