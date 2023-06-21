SOFTS-NY cocoa slips further from recent peak, coffee also down

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

June 21, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt Editnig by Kim Coghill for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday as the market slipped further from last week's seven-year high, while coffee and sugar prices also fell.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $3,197 a metric ton by 1023 GMT. The market had risen last week to a seven-year high of $3,271.

* Dealers said the market had at least temporarily lost upward momentum, prompting concerns that speculators may scale back a large net long position.

* They noted that July's discount to September CC-1=R had widened to around $80 in the run-up to next Monday's first notice day for the front-month contract.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,472 pounds per metric ton​.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,753 a metric ton as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's record high of $2,797.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight with the market keeping a close watch on the outlook for the harvest later this year in top robusta producer Vietnam, with concerns the El Nino weather event could curb output.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.7540 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 26.14 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said the harvest in Centre-South Brazil continued to make good progress, helping to keep a lid on prices.

* Copersucar, the world's largest sugar and ethanol merchant, expects its sugar sales to grow by 27% in the 2023/2024 season from the previous one, boosted by a leap in sugarcane crushing and higher allocation of the raw material to produce the sweetener.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $698.60 per metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
