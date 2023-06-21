SOFTS-NY cocoa slips further from recent peak, coffee also down

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday as the market slipped further from last week's seven-year high, while coffee and sugar prices also fell.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $3,197 a metric ton by 1023 GMT. The market had risen last week to a seven-year high of $3,271.

* Dealers said the market had at least temporarily lost upward momentum, prompting concerns that speculators may scale back a large net long position.

* They noted that July's discount to September CC-1=R had widened to around $80 in the run-up to next Monday's first notice day for the front-month contract.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,472 pounds per metric ton​.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,753 a metric ton as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's record high of $2,797.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight with the market keeping a close watch on the outlook for the harvest later this year in top robusta producer Vietnam, with concerns the El Nino weather event could curb output.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.7540 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 26.14 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said the harvest in Centre-South Brazil continued to make good progress, helping to keep a lid on prices.

* Copersucar, the world's largest sugar and ethanol merchant, expects its sugar sales to grow by 27% in the 2023/2024 season from the previous one, boosted by a leap in sugarcane crushing and higher allocation of the raw material to produce the sweetener.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $698.60 per metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

