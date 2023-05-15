SOFTS-NY cocoa slips from recent 6-1/2 year high

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE dipped on Monday, slipping slightly from the previous session's 6-1/2 year high, though tight supplies continued to underpin the market.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,962 a tonne by 1410 GMT after peaking on Friday at a 6-1/2 year high of $3,049.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by a decline in port arrivals in top producer Ivory Coast, which has helped to tighten supplies.

* Rainfall was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast, where farmers said more moisture was needed to have a strong end to the April-to-September mid-crop.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.1% to 2,244 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers noted that the May contract LCCK3 expired at 1100 GMT on Monday with the front month indicated at a large premium LCC-1=R of about 150 pounds to July in late trade. The open interest, as of Friday, was 6,882 lots, equating to 68,820 tonnes of cocoa.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 25.96 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was near the middle of this month's range of 24.88-26.74 cents, with the market consolidating after last month's 11-year highs.

* The market continued to derive support from tight supplies after smaller than expected crops in Asia and concerns that an El Nino weather event could threaten the outlook for next season's production.

* Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday approved imports of up to 150,000 tonnes of sugar to stabilise local prices as a domestic shortfall looms.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $710.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,448 a tonne.

* Coffee traders scrambling to supply roasters with robusta beans are pinning their hopes on Brazil as prices for the bitter bean typically used to make instant coffee hit 12-year highs after exports from top producer Vietnam slid.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.9% to $1.8625 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman )

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.