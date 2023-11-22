News & Insights

SOFTS-NY cocoa slips from recent 45-year peak, coffee also lower

November 22, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures were lower on Wednesday, slipping back from the prior session's 45-year high, while coffee and sugar prices also fell.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.75% to $4,087 a metric ton by 1109 GMT in a modest pullback from the prior session's 45-year high of $4,148.

* Dealers said adverse weather in West Africa had curbed production and was set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* "We expect weather concerns to continue tightening the market throughout the coming season, particularly due to El Nino-related worries," analysts BMI said in a note.

* Dealers noted December's premium to March CC-1=R had widened further in the run-up to Friday's first notice day.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to ​3,428 pounds a metric ton.

* Ghana's cocoa marketing board COCOBOD plans to finalise a $800 million syndicated loan with banks by the end of the month, a board executive said on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1% to $1.6690 per lb.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil were set to lessen crop concerns following recent hot, dry conditions.

* "The central and southern coffee areas (in Brazil) will receive moderate to possibly heavy rains from Wednesday onwards," weather service Maxar said in a note.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.45% to $2,446 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 27.66 cents per lb as the market continued to consolidate just below a 12-year high of 28.14 cents set earlier this month.

* Logistics snags have "trapped" sugar in top producer Brazil, meaning world prices SBc1 need to rise above current 12-year highs in order to curb demand and balance the market, trade major Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Tuesday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $748.20 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

