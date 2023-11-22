SOFTS-NY cocoa slips from 45-year peak, raw sugar falls nearly 2%

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures closed down on Wednesday, a day after hitting a 45-year high, while sugar prices were also lower.

Markets for arabica coffee, raw sugar and New York cocoa futures are closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $34, or 0.8%, to $4,084 a metric ton in a modest pullback from the prior session's 45-year high of $4,148.

* Dealers said adverse weather in West Africa had curbed production and was set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* "We expect weather concerns to continue tightening the market throughout the coming season, particularly due to El Nino-related worries," analysts BMI said in a note.

* Dealers noted December's premium to March CC-1=R had widened further in the run-up to Friday's first notice day.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 3,447 pounds a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.5 cent, or 0.3%, at $1.6905 per lb.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil were set to lessen crop concerns following recent hot, dry conditions.

* ICE reported a large rejection rate of 76% on the 4,400 bags of Brazilian arabica coffee that was sent by traders for grading to enter the certified stocks. Only 1,035 bags of that total passed grading. It also rejected 285 bags of coffee from Tanzania.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,455 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1settled down 0.53 cent, or 1.9%, at 27.22 cents per lb as the market extended its retreat from a 12-year high of 28.14 cents set earlier this month.

* Logistics snags have "trapped" sugar in top producer Brazil, meaning world prices SBc1 need to rise above current 12-year highs in order to curb demand and balance the market, trade major Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Tuesday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.30, or 1.1%, at $740.90 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)

