SOFTS-NY cocoa sets near 45-year peak as supplies tighten

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to the highest level in nearly 45 years on Monday, boosted by tightening supplies due to lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled $16, or 0.4%, higher at $3,914 after peaking at $3,954 - the highest level since December 1978.

* Dealers noted port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast in the week to Nov. 5 totalled 63,000 metric tons, up from 53,000 tons in the same week last season.

* For the season-to-date, however, they are down 16.7% from the same period last season.

* More rain is needed in Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions this month to boost growth of the October-to-March main crop before the onset of the dry season, farmers said.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4 pounds, or 0.1%, to 3,339 pounds a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled 2.8 cents, or 1.6%, higher at $1.737 per lb​​ after setting a four-month high of $1.7410.

* Dealers said logistics problems in Brazil had prompted roasters to turn to exchange stocks although exports picked up last month in the world's top producer.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 347,555 bags on Monday.

* Speculators switched from a net short to a net long position on arabica coffee funds on ICE U.S. in the week to Oct. 31, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $50, or 2.1%, at $2,422 a ton.

SUGAR

* December white sugar LSUc1 ​settled $5.80, or 0.8%, higher at $763.40 a ton after setting a contract high of $767.40.

* Dealers said the whites market was supported by a pick-up in physical demand.

* Egypt's state commodity buyer GASC is believed to have purchased around or over 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar in an international tender which closed on Sunday, traders said on Monday.

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.18 cents, or 0.6%, at 27.95 cents per lb.

