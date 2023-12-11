SOFTS-NY cocoa sets 46-year high, raw sugar hits 5-1/2 month low

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures rose to a 46-year high on Monday as crop problems in West Africa tightened global supplies while raw sugar prices slid to a 5-1/2 month low.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $4,288 per tonne by 1144 GMT after hitting a 46-year peak of $4,308.

* Dealers said fundamentals remained supportive with a third successive global deficit widely expected in the current 2023/24 season, while technical indicators were also looking bullish.

* "Indicators are pointing to growing upside pressures, and if futures break above the trend resistance, we would expect to gain positive momentum in the near term," broker Sucden Financial said in a technical note.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was unchanged at ​3,570 pounds a metric ton after hitting a record high of 3,580 pounds.

* Dealers noted the December contract LCCZ3 was due to expire on Tuesday with the open interest still comparatively high at 8,473 lots, as of Friday, equating to 84,730 metric tons of cocoa.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.7% to 22.73 cents per lb after setting a 5-1/2 month low of 22.53 cents.

* Dealers said a change in India's ethanol policy last week which should boost domestic sugar supplies had contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in Centre-South Brazil.

* They noted funds have been scaling back a during the recent sharp decline in prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.5% to $644.50 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $1.7690 per lb.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.04% to $2,525 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

