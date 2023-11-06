SOFTS-NY cocoa prices slip from near 45-year peak

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE turned lower on Monday after earlier rising to the highest level in nearly 45 years while arabica coffee prices also fell.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell by 0.4% to $3,884 a ton by 1241 GMT after peaking at $3,909 - the highest level since December 1978.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global deficit in the current 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana remained the main supportive factor.

* They noted port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast in the week to Nov. 5 totalled 63,000 metric tons, up from 53,000 tons in the same week last season.

* For the season-to-date, however, they are down 16.7% from the same period last season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 0.8% to ​3,317 pounds a metric ton, slipping further away from a record high of 3,385 pounds set last week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 0.6% lower at $1.6980 per lb after setting a seven-week high of $1.7315.

* Dealers said logistics problems in Brazil had prompted roasters to turn to exchange stocks although exports picked up last month in the world's top producer.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 360,009 bags on Friday.

* Speculators switched from a net short to a net long position on arabica coffee funds on ICE U.S. in the week to Oct. 31, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.2% to $2,377 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.65% to 27.95 cents per lb.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.7% to $763.10 per ton.

