SOFTS-NY cocoa prices slip back from recent 6-1/2 year high

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

May 15, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Monday, slipping back slightly from the prior session's 6-1/2 year high, although tight supplies continued to underpin the market.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,966 a tonne by 1128 GMT after peaking on Friday at a 6-1/2 year high of $3,049.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by a decline in port arrivals in top producer Ivory Coast which has helped to tighten supplies.

* They also noted speculators have been increasing a net long position during the recent run-up in prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 2,248 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers noted the May contract LCCK3 expired at 1100 GMT on Monday with the front month indicated at a large premium LCC-1=R of around 150 pounds to July in late trade. The open interest, as of Friday, was 6,882 lots, equating to 68,820 tonnes of cocoa.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 26.20 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after climbing to 11-year highs late last month.

* The market continued to derive support from tight supplies following lower-than-expected crops in Asia and concerns that an El Nino weather event could threaten the outlook for next season's production.

* Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr approved on Monday imports of up to 150,000 tonnes of sugar to stabilise local prices as a domestic shortfall looms.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $716.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.45% to $2,443 a tonne.

* Dealers said the robusta market was tight following a drop in exports from top producer Vietnam.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $1.8480 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

