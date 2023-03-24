Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa prices hold near two-year high, sugar slips

March 24, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Shariq Khan and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE consolidated just below the previous session's more than two-year high on Friday, while raw sugar prices eased.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $16, or 0.6%, to $2,884 a tonne after peaking on Thursday at $2,888, the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said the market looked set to consolidate in the short-term after the recent strong advance, with the May contract rising almost $300 in a little more than a week.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast, where port arrivals have been running behind last year's pace.

* "It is worth mentioning that the curb in the arrivals in Cote d'Ivoire was partly triggered by the detrimental effects of cocoa-related diseases like the cocoa swollen shoot virus disease," the International Cocoa Organization said in a monthly update on Friday.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 16 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,136 pounds per tonne​.

* Hershey is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium after consumer reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.07 cent, or 0.3%, at 20.82 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said funds were easing back from a large net long position while lower energy prices also contributed to the market's decline.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $0.20 at $597.60 a tonne.

* Brazil's center-south crushed 608,000 tonnes of sugarcane in the first half of March, industry group Unica said on Friday, adding sugar output totalled just 16,000 tonnes.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 4.95 cents, or 2.8%, at $1.7925 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market remained choppy but lacked a clear overall trend with prices now around the middle of this month's trading range.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $65, or 3.1%, at $2,189 a tonne.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

