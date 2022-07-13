SOFTS-NY cocoa prices fall over 2%; coffee and sugar climb

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures closed more than 2% lower on Wednesday, dragged by concerns that a global economic downturn could curb consumption in the second half of the year.

Arabica coffee and raw sugar prices rose.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $51, or 2.2%, at $2,303 a tonne, slipping back towards a one-year low of $2,275 hit last week.

* Consumers are cutting back on chocolate due to the cost of living in Europe and the United States, according to new data and comments from executives at the world's biggest chocolate companies.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind rose 2% from a year earlier to 364,081 tonnes, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said on Wednesday.

* The North American second-quarter cocoa grind is scheduled to be issued on July 21.

* September London cocoa LCCc2fell 35 pounds, or 2%, to 1,719 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2 cents, or 1%, to $2.0735 per lb, extending the market's rebound from a two-month low of $2.0475 set on Tuesday.

* The market remained underpinned by the current low level of exchange certified stocks, while the harvest in top producer Brazil is slightly behind last year's pace.

* ICE certified stocks fell by nearly 10,000 bags on Wednesday to 759,695 bags, the lowest level since August 1999.

* Brazil shipped 2.79 million bags of coffee in June, said industry group Cecafe, almost the same level seen a year before.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $27, or 1.4%, to $1,981 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.45 cent, or 2.4%, to 19.14 cents per lb, hitting a one-month high of 19.20 during the session.

* Dealers said the market was ripe for an upward correction after the recent commodities-wide selloff.

* They said a report from industry group UNICA issued on Tuesday showed the cane crush in Centre-South Brazil was lower than expected in the second half of June, although the impact on sugar prices was offset by mills using a higher-than-anticipated proportion of cane to produce the sweetener rather than biofuel ethanol.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $9.30, or 1.6%, to $588.20 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Aditya Soni)

