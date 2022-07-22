Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa prices edge up as Asia Q2 grind rises

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

New York cocoa futures edged up on Friday, supported by the dollar's weakness and a stronger second-quarter Asian grind, as the market continued to focus on the extent to which a global economic downturn may curb consumption.

New York cocoa futures edged up on Friday, supported by the dollar's weakness and a stronger second-quarter Asian grind, as the market continued to focus on the extent to which a global economic downturn may curb consumption.

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.1% to $2,306 a tonne by 1352 GMT.

* Asia's second-quarter cocoa grind rose 3.6% year on year to 228,895 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday.

* Dealers said the outlook for demand later this year, however, remained a major concern.

* North American cocoa grindings fell in the second quarter of 2022 to 115,899 tonnes, down 6.29% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

* "The price of soft commodities such as coffee and cocoa are facing downward pressure as demand responds to a weakening global economy," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.35% to 1,708 pounds a tonne, weakened by the strength of sterling against the dollar. GBP/

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 3.8% to $2.0780 per lb although the contract remained on track for a weekly gain of about 4%.

* Dealers said the market remained choppy with prices weighed down by good harvest progress in top producer Brazil and concerns that global economic woes could dampen demand.

* Prices remained underpinned, however, by falling stocks. ICE certified stocks, as of July 21, stood at only 712,817 bags, sharply down from 2.19 million bags a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.5% to $1,958 a tonne.

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 2.1% at 17.97 cents per lb and was on track for a weekly loss of about 7%.

* Dealers said the market was weakened partly by chart-based selling with technicals looking bearish after the sharp decline in prices this week.

* "Near-term momentum is on the downside," Sucden Financial said in a note on market technicals.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $525.30 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

