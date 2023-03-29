SOFTS-NY cocoa prices ease, raw sugar and coffee also lower

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE closed lower on Wednesday, with a pick-up in producer selling helping to stall the recent run-up in prices. Raw sugar and coffee also fell.

COCOA

* Dealers said there had been a pick-up in producer selling following the run-up in prices and the market looked set to consolidate in the short term.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by tight supplies, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 20 pounds, or 0.9%, to 2,121 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* Lower-than-expected crops in India, Thailand and the European Union continued to underpin prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.20, or 0.4%, to $618.40 a tonne.

* U.S. sugar users have quickly bought most of the expected beet sugar production for the 2023/24 season, a report said on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $15, or 0.7%, to $2,170 a tonne.

* Dealers said the robusta market was taking a breather of rising by around $200 a tonne during the last few days.

* The recent run-up, which has narrowed its discount to arabica, has been driven by strong demand against the backdrop of tight supplies with shipments from top producer Vietnam running behind last year's pace.

* "As the cheaper variety (robusta) typically holds up better against its counterpart in a recession, this is not totally surprising," Rabobank said in a report, referring to the relative strength of robusta prices.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Maju Samuel and Shilpi Majumdar)

