SOFTS-NY cocoa prices ease, raw sugar and coffee also lower

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were slightly lower on Wednesday, with a pick-up in producer selling helped to stall the recent run-up in prices.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.4% to $2,890 a tonne by 1439 GMT, after peaking on Monday to $2,923 - its highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said there had been a pick-up in producer selling following the run-up in prices and the market looked set to consolidate in the short-term.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by tight supplies, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.6% to 2,128 pounds per tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 21.11 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was keeping a close watch on the start of the harvest in the key Centre-South region of Brazil with early progress expected to be faster than last season.

* Lower-than-expected crops in India, Thailand and the European Union continued to underpin prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1rose 0.03% to $616.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.7% to $2,169 a tonne.

* Dealers said the robusta market was taking a breather of rising by around $200 a tonne during the last few days.

* The recent run-up, which has narrowed its discount to arabica, has been driven by strong demand against the backdrop of tight supplies with shipments from top producer Vietnam running behind last year's pace.

* "As the cheaper variety (robusta) typically holds up better against its counterpart in a recession this is not totally surprising," Rabobank said in a report, referring to the relative strength of robusta prices.

