World Markets

SOFTS-NY cocoa prices ease, raw sugar and coffee also lower

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

March 29, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were slightly lower on Wednesday, with a pick-up in producer selling helped to stall the recent run-up in prices.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.4% to $2,890 a tonne by 1439 GMT, after peaking on Monday to $2,923 - its highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said there had been a pick-up in producer selling following the run-up in prices and the market looked set to consolidate in the short-term.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by tight supplies, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.6% to 2,128 pounds per tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 21.11 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was keeping a close watch on the start of the harvest in the key Centre-South region of Brazil with early progress expected to be faster than last season.

* Lower-than-expected crops in India, Thailand and the European Union continued to underpin prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1rose 0.03% to $616.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.7% to $2,169 a tonne.

* Dealers said the robusta market was taking a breather of rising by around $200 a tonne during the last few days.

* The recent run-up, which has narrowed its discount to arabica, has been driven by strong demand against the backdrop of tight supplies with shipments from top producer Vietnam running behind last year's pace.

* "As the cheaper variety (robusta) typically holds up better against its counterpart in a recession this is not totally surprising," Rabobank said in a report, referring to the relative strength of robusta prices.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Maju Samuel)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.