News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa prices ease on weak North America grind data

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

July 21, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were slightly lower on Friday, hovering just below a 12-year peak set earlier in the week as weaker-than-expected grindings data for North America added to concerns about the outlook for demand.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $3,380 a metric tonne by 1400 GMT, consolidating just below a 12-year peak of $3,439 set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from crop problems in the West African-producing region with wet weather leading to outbreaks of black pod disease.

* Mounting concerns that high prices are beginning to curb demand have been heightened by weak second quarter cocoa grind data in Europe and North America.

* North American cocoa grinding fell sharply in the second quarter of 2023 to 102,493 metric tonnes, down 11.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

* Market estimates had ranged from flat to 6% lower.

* The European second quarter cocoa grind was down 5.7% year-on-year.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.2% to 2,557 lbs per metric tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 24.60 cents per lb although the contract was on track for a weekly gain of about 1.2%.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concern that El Nino could curb production in India and Thailand but favourable harvest progress in Brazil was keeping a lid on prices.

* Industry group Unica is expected to provide an update next week on sugar production in the Centre-South region of Brazil covering the first half of July.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.35% to $691.30 per metric tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.5855 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.55% at $2,550 a metric tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Barbara Lewis)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.