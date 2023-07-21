SOFTS-NY cocoa prices ease on weak North America grind data

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were slightly lower on Friday, hovering just below a 12-year peak set earlier in the week as weaker-than-expected grindings data for North America added to concerns about the outlook for demand.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $3,380 a metric tonne by 1400 GMT, consolidating just below a 12-year peak of $3,439 set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from crop problems in the West African-producing region with wet weather leading to outbreaks of black pod disease.

* Mounting concerns that high prices are beginning to curb demand have been heightened by weak second quarter cocoa grind data in Europe and North America.

* North American cocoa grinding fell sharply in the second quarter of 2023 to 102,493 metric tonnes, down 11.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

* Market estimates had ranged from flat to 6% lower.

* The European second quarter cocoa grind was down 5.7% year-on-year.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.2% to 2,557 lbs per metric tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 24.60 cents per lb although the contract was on track for a weekly gain of about 1.2%.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concern that El Nino could curb production in India and Thailand but favourable harvest progress in Brazil was keeping a lid on prices.

* Industry group Unica is expected to provide an update next week on sugar production in the Centre-South region of Brazil covering the first half of July.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.35% to $691.30 per metric tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.5855 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.55% at $2,550 a metric tonne.

