SOFTS-NY cocoa prices dip, coffee cooler

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE traded slightly lower on Thursday, extending a retreat from a one-year high set earlier in the week, while arabica coffee prices slipped back from the previous session's four-month peak.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,776 a tonne by 1137 GMT, slipping further from Tuesday's one-year high of $2,812.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after its strong advance, though prices remained underpinned by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator has restricted 20 major traders, including Cargill and Barry Callebaut, from purchasing beans for export after they reached their buying limits, the head of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said on Thursday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,119 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.5% at $1.9230 per lb, slipping slightly from the previous session's four-month high of $1.9415.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by tightness in the physical market in Brazil and Colombia while exchange stocks also continued to decline.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 814,966 60kg bags on Feb. 22 after falling by more than 75,000 bags in the last two weeks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 1% at $2,182 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam, the world's biggest robusta beans supplier, hovered near a six-month high on Thursday, tracking a surge in global prices on limited supplies.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 21.53 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was focusing increasingly on the expiry of the March contract at the end of this month, with the recent sharp decline in the open interest indicating there may be a fairly small delivery.

* May white sugar LSUc1 gained 1.5% to $575.60 a tonne.

* Fitch Solutions said on Thursday it sees raw sugar prices averaging 2% higher this year as production will likely disappoint in various regions, including Europe and India, while demand in China should recover.

