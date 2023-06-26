SOFTS-NY cocoa hits seven-year high on tight supplies; raw sugar down

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to a seven-year high on Monday with supply concerns heightened by flooding in top grower Ivory Coast, while arabica coffee slipped to a six-month low.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week have flooded plantations and could affect the start of the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.196 million tonnes by June 25, down 4.2%.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3 cent, or 0.2%, to $1.6515 per lb, after earlier setting a six-month low of $1.6375.

* Lower production in Colombia, the world's second-biggest grower of arabica coffee, gave some support to the market.

* Colombia produced 806,000 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in May, down 21%.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $34, or 1.3%, to $2,710 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.46 cent, or 1.9%, at 23.72 cents per lb​​, after hitting the lowest price in 2-1/2 months.

* Dealers said a combination of negative factors, including dry weather in Brazil, rains in India and falling open interest in the spot contract before the expiry on June 30, hit the market.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.