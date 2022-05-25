SOFTS-NY cocoa hits near six-month lows as supply prospects improve

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit multi-month lows on Monday on improved weather in top producing region west Africa and as exchange stockpiles hit six-month highs.

Raw sugar also fell, while coffee prices edged up.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.4% to $2,408 a tonne at 1204 GMT, having hit its lowest level since early December at $2,399.

* Dealers said industry had begun to cautiously hedge cocoa for next season but cited a continued risk that speculative funds may move to add more short positions.

* ICE exchange stocks meanwhile hit six-month highs of 5.186 million 60 kg bags on Tuesday CC-TOTAL-TOT, data showed.

* Traders were also focusing on improved crop prospects due to benign weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1% to 1,736 pounds per tonne​​​​​​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 19.60 cents per lb.

* India could start sugar's new marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry forward stocks of 6.2 million tonnes even after exporting a record 10 million tonnes, the food ministry said.

* On Tuesday India imposed restrictions on sugar shipments for the first time in six years by capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes.

* Dealers said the India export cap was not hugely restrictive and was somewhat offset by news that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in a bid to keep energy price rises in check, has ousted the new Petrobras CEO.

* Low energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $557.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 edged up 0.1% to $2.1420 per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-May at $2.1100 on Tuesday​.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,047 a tonne.

